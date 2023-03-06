CBI team at ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi's Patna residence over land-for-job case

A CBI team arrived at the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's home in Patna in connection with the alleged land-for-job ‘scam’. Initials reports indicate the officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation were questioning Rabri Devi in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case, which is related to alleged corruption in accepting land in lieu of a job with Indian Railways. Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi.(ANI File)

Last month, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued a summons to former Union railway minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad, his wife, Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and the 13 others in the alleged scam.

The charge sheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the ministry of railways, said the CBI statement.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

The CBI has stated that the investigation had revealed that the candidates were considered for their engagement without any need for substitutes and there was no urgency for their appointment which was one of the main criteria behind the engagement of substitutes and they joined their duties much later from the approval of their appointment and they were subsequently regularised.

There were several anomalies found in the applications of the candidates and the documents that were enclosed due to which the applications should not have been processed and their engagement should not have been approved but it was done.

Further, in most of the cases, the candidates joined their jobs in their respective divisions on many later dates which defeated the purpose of appointment of substitutes and in some cases, the candidates could not clear their medical examination under the required category to which their engagement was made and subsequently, they were considered and appointed on the posts where inferior/lower medical category was required, said the CBI.

