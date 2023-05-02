LIVE: ‘Like Balasaheb…dirty politics’, says Sanjay Raut on Sharad Pawar's resignation
Breaking news live updates May 2, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 03:00 PM
India's COVID-19 cases dip further; 3,325 new infections recorded in last 24 hours
India recorded 3,325 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 957 less than the count reported on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The number of positive cases of Covid has seen a decline over the past few days, the Ministry said Tuesday, adding the total number of active cases in the country stands at 44,175.
The country reported 4,282 cases on Monday while 5,874 cases were recorded on Sunday.
As many as 6,379 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 4,43,77,257.
(ANI)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 02:31 PM
UN says Sudan 2023 aid appeal 14% funded, $1.5 bn short
The United Nations said Tuesday that its 2023 aid appeals for Sudan were $1.5 billion short and only 14 percent funded, with the country gripped by fighting.
"The $1.75 billion joint appeal for Sudan in 2024 is only 14 percent funded. In other words... facing a funding gap of $1.5 billion," Jens Laerke, the UN humanitarian agency's spokesman, told a briefing in Geneva, while the UN's migration agency said 334,000 people had been internally displaced by the fighting between the army and paramilitaries, which broke out in mid-April.
(AFP)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 01:13 PM
India’s unemployment rate climbs to four-month high in April
India’s unemployment rate climbed to a fourth-month high, the latest data showed, even though rural jobs ticked up slightly.
The nationwide joblessness rate rose to 8.11% in April from 7.8% in March. Urban unemployment climbed to 9.81% from 8.51% in the same period and rural unemployment fell marginally to 7.34% in April from 7.47% a month ago, data from the research firm Centre for Monitoring India Economy showed.
(Bloomberg)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 12:54 PM
Sharad Pawar announces to step down as NCP President
Sharad Pawar announces to step down as NCP President
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 12:48 PM
AAP's Raghav Chadha named in ED chargesheet in Excise Policy case
AAP's Raghav Chadha named in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi's Excise Policy case, reports ANI
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 12:39 PM
'Complete Muslim fundamentalist...': BJP's Himanta Sarma slams Cong' K'taka manifesto
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at the Congress over its promise of banning the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI) in its Karnataka election manifesto.
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the grand old party of appeasing Muslims. “PFI is already banned. Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases of PFI. So they are saying that to appease Muslims they will ban Bajrang Dal”, he said.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 12:38 PM
Ukraine minister expresses ‘regret’ on Goddess Kali tweet: ‘Respect Indian…’
Ukraine's first deputy minister of Foreign Affairs Emine Dzheppar on Tuesday expressed regret a day after a morphed image of a female figure - allegedly depicting Goddess Kali tweeted by the Ukrainian defence ministry triggered outrage. “We regret Ukraine's defence ministry depicting Hindu goddess Kali in distorted manner,” the minister said.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 11:13 AM
SC declines to hear plea on the release of ‘The Kerala Story’
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to immediately hear a plea to stall the release of controversial movie The Kerala Story, asking the petitioners to move the appropriate forum since the movie has gone through a process of certification by the censor board.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:36 AM
Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passed away at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after brief illness, family sources said.
The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur later today, his son Tushar Gandhi told PTI.
Born to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala in Durban on April 14, 1934, Arun Gandhi followed in the footsteps of his grandfather as an activist. (PTI)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 10:12 AM
Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir
The NIA carried out raids at multiple locations across Kashmir valley early Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case and detained one person for questioning, officials said here.
Raids were carried out at nearly a dozen locations in Srinagar, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag areas.
One person has been detained for questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Sozeith area of Srinagar, the officials said. (PTI)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:41 AM
Heavy rainfall across India; no heatwave conditions in any state: IMD
Parts of India, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Goa among others saw heavy rainfall on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Hailstorm was observed at several regions including Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 09:29 AM
Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout, killed in Tihar jail
Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Rohini court shootout case, was killed after being attacked by rival gang members Yogesh Tunda and others in Delhi's Tihar jail.
He was taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. Further investigation is underway by Police.
"This morning around 7am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, additional DCP west district, Delhi Police, said. Read Here.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:27 AM
Man arrested, illegal firecrackers worth ₹12 lakh seized in UP's Bulandshahr
Police have arrested a man and seized illegal firecrackers worth ₹12 lakh from a godown in the Dibai area of this Uttar Pradesh district, an official said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Akhil Kumar from a godown at Ghalibpura Road and seized 50 cartons of illegal firecrackers worth ₹12 lakh, Dibai police station SHO Chhote Singh said.
Kumar is a resident of Chhota Bazaar in the Dibai police station limits, the police said. (PTI)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:22 AM
Priest kills self in Ayodhya, live streams suicide on Facebook
A 28-year-old temple priest allegedly ended his life by hanging himself here, police said.
Ram Shankar Das, a priest at Narasimha temple, live streamed the suicide on Facebook, alleging that harassment by police forced him to take the extreme step.
Police had a few days ago registered a case against Ram Shankar Das in connection with the disappearance of an elderly Mahant, Ram Sharan Das, of the temple. Ram Sharan Das (80) is missing since January this year. (PTI)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:42 AM
Muslim mayor blocked from White House Eid celebration
The US Secret Service said it blocked a Muslim mayor from Prospect Park, New Jersey, from attending a White House celebration with President Joe Biden to belatedly mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Shortly before Mayor Mohamed Khairullah was set to arrive at the White House for the Eid-al-Fitr celebration, he received a call from the White House stating that he had not been cleared for entry by the Secret Service and could not attend the celebration where Biden delivered remarks to hundreds of guests, according to the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. (PTI)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:51 AM
No plans to add new members in QUAD this time: US
The United States said that there are no plans of adding new members to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) at this time. Answering a media query over the expansion of QUAD, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The Quad was established two years ago. The Quad is still a relatively young partnership. There are no plans for new members at this time. Quad members have agreed that for now, the focus is on cementing the quad's many strengths."
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:08 AM
Stones pelted at newly launched Vande Bharat Express in Kerala
An incident of stone pelting was reported on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala on Monday night.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:40 AM
US to lift Covid-19 vaccine requirements next week
The Biden administration will end most of the last remaining federal Covid vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends, the White House said.