Heavy rainfall across India; no heatwave conditions in any state: IMD

Parts of India, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Delhi NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Goa among others saw heavy rainfall on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Hailstorm was observed at several regions including Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Motorist make their way amid a rainfall in New Delhi on May 1, 2023.(AFP)

One of the reasons cited by IMD for heavy rainfall across the country was western disturbance. IMD in the release said, “A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Haryana & neighbourhood in lower to upper tropospheric levels. Another Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Pakistan in middle tropospheric levels. An Induced Cyclonic Circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels. A trough/wind discontinuity runs from west Vidarbha to South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric levels.”

The IMD forecast stated that the temperatures across India would remain below to near normal for the next five days. It further stated that no parts in India will see heatwave conditions over the next five days.

For the next five days, northwest India will see widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning. States including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will see hailstorm.

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm is likely to occur in parts of central India.

Parts of east India including West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha are likely to receive widespread heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning.

South Indian states including Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days.

Parts of Northeast India including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya will be receiving heavy rainfall over the week.

