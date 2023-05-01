Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert in northwest India for heavy rainfall in next three days

IMD issues orange alert in northwest India for heavy rainfall in next three days

Snehish Roy
May 01, 2023

Senior scientist at IMD Naresh Kumar said that heavy rainfall activities will take place in the northwest India due to western disturbances

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rainfall over almost the entire part of northwest India. Similarly, Delhi too will see a downpour for the next three days due to western disturbances.

People walking at Kartavya Path amid rainfall at India Gate, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)
People walking at Kartavya Path amid rainfall at India Gate, in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI)

According to senior scientist at IMD, Naresh Kumar, the western disturbances are currenlty situated over Haryana along with Pakistan and adjoining areas, which will lead to rainfall activities in the northwest India. Due to this, the weather department has issued warning on heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Similarly, alerts have been issued for Punjab and Haryana.

Kumar further predicted the possibility of hailstorm in some places due the confluence of wind coming in from the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea as well as the western disturbances. Therefore, the IMD has issued yellow and orange alerts for northwest India.

Similarly, the senior scientist predicted rainfall in eastern parts of India including Bihar, Jharkhand Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal (GWB). “If we talk about the northeast India, rainfall with more than 75% precipitation and over 6.5 cm, is expected. It is also considered as heavy rainfall,” he added.

Due to thunderstorm activities, the temperature across the country is below normal, including Delhi NCR, Punjab and Haryana, where a 9-10 degree fall in temperature has been recorded, according to Kumar. He further added that there will be a two-three degree rise in temperature in these areas after two days when the clouds will start clear out.

