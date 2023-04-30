IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

Several parts of the country will witness rainfall activity and thunderstorms over the next five days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over central India for the next five days. Hailstorm activity is very likely in isolated places, including West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh, according to IMD. Women trying to catch a bus during rainfall, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI photo)

In Northwest India, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over the plains, while the Western Himalayan Region is likely to experience light to moderate scattered or widespread rainfall, with snowfall, thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds. Hailstorm activity is very likely in isolated places, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, and Rajasthan.

The Met department has also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds for the next five days in southern part of the country. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu on May 1, and over Kerala on April 30. Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka on April 30, and over South Interior Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh from April 30-May 2. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rainfall for the next four days.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over East India for the next five days. Hailstorm activity is also very likely in isolated places over Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim. Isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim could receive heavy rainfall from April 30-May 2, and over Odisha today.

Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 1 and May 2 and over Assam & Meghalaya from May 1-May 4.

The heavy rainfall and hailstorm warning have raised concerns about the impact on agriculture in the affected areas. The IMD has advised farmers to take necessary precautions to protect their crops from the heavy rain.

