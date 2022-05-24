Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well
Live

BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well

  • Breaking news LIVE - May 24, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Published on May 24, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 24 May 2022 05:56 AM

    Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again

    Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.