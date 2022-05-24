Live
BREAKING: Delhi-NCR witnessed rain and thunderstorm on Monday night as well
Published on May 24, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Tue, 24 May 2022 05:56 AM
Rain, thunderstorm lash Delhi again
Another spell of rain and thundershowers lashed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday night bringing down the temperature.
