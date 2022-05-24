Hardik Patel says Cong hurts Hindus' faith, slams Guj leader's Ram temple remark

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who recently quit the Congress, on Tuesday hit out at the party leadership for their “hatred towards Hindus and Lord Ram”.

Patel took to Twitter to slam a former Gujarat Congress president who allegedly said dogs had urinated on bricks being used for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Patel’s attack seemed to be targetted at Bharatsinh Solanki, a former Union minister, who reportedly said at a gathering that people had been deceived in the name of Ram and that dogs were urinating on stones collected for the contemple in Ayodhya.

Patel, who is yet to make his next move official amid claims of his joining the BJP, wrote in Hindi, “I had said this earlier too that the Congress party works to hurt the sentiments of the people, always trying to damage the faith of the Hindu religion. Today, a former Union minister and Gujarat Congress leader made a statement that dogs urinate on the bricks of Ram temple.”

मैं कांग्रेस और उसके नेताओं से पूछना चाहता हूँ की आपको भगवान श्री राम से क्या दुश्मनी हैं ? हिंदुओ से क्यों इतनी नफरत ? सदियों बाद अयोध्या में भगवान श्री राम का मंदिर भी बन रहा है फिर भी कांग्रेस के नेता भगवान श्री राम के ख़िलाफ़ अनाप-शनाप बयान देते रहते हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 24, 2022

“I want to ask Congress and its leaders twhat enmity do you have with Lord Shri Ram? Why hate Hindus so much? After centuries, a temple of Lord Shri Ram is also being built in Ayodhya, yet the leaders of Congress keep making statements against Lord Shri Ram.”

Assembly election is due in the western state in the next few months. Patel has been critical of the Congress leadership even before officially putting in his papers. He had been complaining about the lack of freedom to work in the party and even said he wasted he years of his career in the grand old party.

