Home / World News / Quad summit LIVE updates: 'Putin trying to extinguish a culture,' says US President Joe Biden
Quad summit LIVE updates: 'Putin trying to extinguish a culture,' says US President Joe Biden

  • Narendra Modi in Japan LIVE updates: Modi is expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida, and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.
US President Joe Biden at Kantei Palace in Tokyo.
US President Joe Biden at Kantei Palace in Tokyo.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 24, 2022 07:53 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Narendra Modi in Japan LIVE updates: On day 2 of his Japan visit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived for Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo. Besides Modi, the summit is also being attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The Quad leaders summit is aimed at further bolstering cooperation among the member nations of the influential grouping and discussing developments in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. Modi is expected to hold separate bilateral meetings with Biden, Kishida, and Albanese on the sidelines of the summit.

  • May 24, 2022 07:48 AM IST

    ‘Force for good’, says PM on Quad; Biden says, ‘We mean business’: 10 points

    On day 2 of his Japan visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning was received by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as the second in-person meeting of the Quad leaders began. PM Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with US president Joe Biden where the Russia-Ukraine war is set to remain the focus.

  • May 24, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    At quad summit, Australian PM Albanese outlines his govt's plan to reduce emissions 

    We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. My govt will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050: Australian PM Albanese

  • May 24, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    Russian invasion challenges principles enshrined in UN Charter: Japan PM

    Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

  • May 24, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    Putin trying to extinguish a culture, says US President Biden at Quad Leaders' Summit

    Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners: US President Biden

  • May 24, 2022 07:26 AM IST

    Quad's scope has become extensive…: PM at Quad Leaders' Summit

    Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers: PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit

