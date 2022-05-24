‘Force for good’, says PM on Quad; Biden says, ‘We mean business’: 10 points

On day 2 of his Japan visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning was received by Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as the second in-person meeting of the Quad leaders began. PM Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with US president Joe Biden where the Russia-Ukraine war is set to remain the focus. For new Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who was sworn in on Monday after Saturday’s election win, this is the first summit that he is attending with the world leaders.

Here are top points on the Quad leaders’ summit:

1. PM Modi on Tuesday said that Quad has emerged as a ‘force for good’ as he stressed: "Mutual trust gives new energy to democratic nations. Quad helps the Indo-Pacific become a better region".

2. "Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, the scope has become extensive, its form effective. At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal for all of us," PM Modi said.

3. “Quad is not just fad… we mean business," Biden insisted. Addressing the new Australia PM, Biden said in jest: "You got sworn in, got on a plane and if you fall asleep while you're here, it's OK."

4. “Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners,” Biden said as the Ukraine war enters the fourth month.

5. “My government is committed to working with your countries. The new Australian government gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security,” Albanese said in his opening remarks.

6. On day 1 of the Japan visit, PM Modi’s interaction with the Indian diaspora and top industry leaders were among the key highlights. He met Softbank Corporation founder Masayoshi Son, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s senior advisor Osamu Suzuki, Fast Retailing Co Ltd CEO Tadashi Yanai and NEC Corporation chairman Nobuhiro Endo.

7. India was among the 13 countries on Monday to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), a US-led trade initiative meant to counter China’s aggressive expansion in the region.

8. “Took part in the programme to launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will play a key role in furthering growth in the Indo-Pacific region,” PM Modi tweeted soon after, sharing pictures with the US president.

9. He also held talks with the Indian diaspora and said that Buddha’s teachings would help in tackling the global challenges.

10. The Quad leaders had met in March virtually.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON