Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING- Biden to discuss N. Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders
Live

BREAKING- Biden to discuss N. Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders

india news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 06:07 AM IST
  • Breaking news LIVE, November 10, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 10 Nov 2022 06:07 AM

    Biden to discuss North Korea nuclear threat with Japan, South Korea leaders

    President Joe Biden will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol during an upcoming trip to Asia to discuss how to stem North Korea's nuclear program, a White House official said on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.