Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls
Live

LIVE: Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 05:59 AM IST
  • Breaking news live updates November 12, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 12 Nov 2022 07:09 AM

    Religion must be separated from politics, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Former J&K chief minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said that there is a need that religion should be separated from politics. Read more

  • Sat, 12 Nov 2022 05:59 AM

    Winter session of Parliament likely after Gujarat polls

    The upcoming winter session of Parliament may start in the first week of December, after voting is completed in the Gujarat assembly elections, two senior officials said on Friday. Read more

  • Sat, 12 Nov 2022 05:50 AM

    Himachal Pradesh votes today in high-stakes contest

    Over 5.5 million voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates in the fray for 68 assembly constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, where polling will be held in a single phase on Saturday. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.