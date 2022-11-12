Gujarat HC permits Hardik Patel to enter Mehsana ahead of state polls

The Gujarat high court on Friday allowed BJP leader and candidate from Viramgam constituency Hardik Patel to enter the Mehsana district for campaigning in the upcoming state elections one year after the state government said that it had no objection if the restriction was removed.

Observing he is a social worker and member of the BJP and an aspiring candidate to contest the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections the court granted him relief for one year.

“In view of such a position, the applicant needs to travel frequently in various parts of Gujarat including Mehsana district for campaigning and fulfilling the political obligation cast upon him,” the court said in its two-page order on Friday. HT has seen a copy of the order.

Headed by Justice S H Vora, the court permitted the relaxation of the bail condition for a period of one year until Nov 7, 2023.

Amid the relief from Gujarat HC, Congress hit out at BJP saying the double standards of the BJP are exposed.

“Earlier they were opposing Patel’s plea to enter Mehsana and now they are supporting him. For BJP, those who are with them are clean and patriots of this country. BJP must explain to the public about their change in stance,” said Manish Doshi, Gujarat Congress spokesperson.

In 2015, Patel, as the convenor of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), was accused of spearheading an agitation to seek reservations in government jobs and colleges for his community. The agitation turned violent in which 15 persons lost their lives.

In 2018, a sessions court in Mehsana sentenced him to two years of imprisonment for rioting and arson during the reservation agitation.

Notably, the Gujarat high court has suspended his sentence but the conviction still remains.

Following his conviction, the court order prevented him from contesting the 2019 general elections and entering the Mehsana district. On April 12, the Supreme Court too stayed his conviction.

Patel has also moved an application asking the high court to permanently delete this condition which remains pending. The petition will be heard in January 2023.

Patel, a Patidar leader from Gujarat joined Congress in 2019, he quit the party as its working president and joined the ruling BJP in June this year.