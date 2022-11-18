Live
Breaking - Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in Oct
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in October
Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6 percent on-year in October, the government said Friday, the highest level in four decades due largely to rising energy costs and a weak yen.
The data, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, showed inflation at the highest rate since 1982.