Breaking - Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in Oct

india news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 06:02 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  Fri, 18 Nov 2022 06:02 AM

    Japan inflation hits four-decade high of 3.6% in October

    Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.6 percent on-year in October, the government said Friday, the highest level in four decades due largely to rising energy costs and a weak yen.

    The data, which excludes volatile fresh food prices, showed inflation at the highest rate since 1982.

