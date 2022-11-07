Breaking: Fire breaks out in Noida building, 7 fire tenders on site
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 09:21 AM
Fire breaks out in Noida building, 7 fire tenders on site
A fire broke out in Mushkin International, under Phase-2 PS limits in Noida, news agency ANI reported. Seven fire tenders, along with police were present on the spot. No casualties reported yet, the police said.
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 09:02 AM
Saudi fighter jet crashes during drill, pilots eject unharmed
A Saudi Air Force F-15S fighter jet crashed due to a technical malfunction during a routine training mission on Sunday, state news agency SPA cited the Ministry of Defence spokesman as saying.
The crew, consisting of two officers, was safely ejected.
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 08:29 AM
Fire in electrical meter room of high rise building in Thane
A major fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a 20-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, news agency PTI reported quoting a civic official. No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 3.30 am in the building located in Balkum area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said, according to news agency PTI.
Mon, 07 Nov 2022 08:19 AM
China Covid cases jump to six-month high as outbreaks flare
China’s daily Covid cases jumped to the highest in more than six months, as outbreaks flared across the nation and health officials declared the nation will stick with its strict virus controls.