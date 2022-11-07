Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana panchayat election: Public holiday in poll-bound districts on Nov 9 and 12

Haryana panchayat election: Public holiday in poll-bound districts on Nov 9 and 12

Published on Nov 07, 2022

The state government offices, schools and colleges among other establishments will remain closed on the two days as a move to also encourage working professionals to vote in the elections.

The directorate of information, public relations and languages department took to Twitter on Monday to announce that state government offices, schools and colleges among other establishments will remain closed on the two days.(HT_PRINT)
In view of the upcoming second phase of panchayat elections in Haryana, the government has declared a public holiday in poll-bound districts on November 9 and 12. The directorate of information, public relations and languages department took to Twitter on Monday to announce that state government offices, schools and colleges among other establishments will remain closed on the two days as a move to also encourage working professionals to vote in the elections.

“For elections to the members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat (except village Sambhalkha of Ladwa block of Kurukshetra district) on 9th November and 12th November, 2022 will be a public holiday,” the tweet read.

“State government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions as well as factories, commercial establishments, shops, etc. located in the areas of Panchayati Raj institutions will also observe a public holiday, so that the employees working in these institutions will also be able to vote.”

The Haryana State Election Commission had announced the panchayat polls in three phases of which the second phase is scheduled on November 9 and 12. The third and final phase of polling will take place on November 22 and 25.

The first phase of the polls began on October 30 to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samiti while panchayat polls were conducted on November 2. This is the first instance when voting for different profiles is happening on different days as earlier votes for all the posts were conducted on the same day.

Story Saved
