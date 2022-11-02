Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Watch | Stones hurled as men clash during Haryana panchayat polls, EVM damaged

Watch | Stones hurled as men clash during Haryana panchayat polls, EVM damaged

Published on Nov 02, 2022 06:58 PM IST

In the video, police personnel can be seen making an attempt to separate the warring groups, but they keep punching and hitting one other with chairs.

Screengrab from the video.
Screengrab from the video.
By Kanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A video of two groups clashing with each other at Haryana's Jhajjar during voting for the panchayat election is being widely shared on social media. The clip shows an electronic voting machine (EVM) and election materials being thrown away causing some damage to the EVM.

According to reports, several members of the two opposing parties were injured. After being informed, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

In the video, police personnel can be seen making an attempt to separate the warring groups, but they keep punching and hitting one other with chairs.

Polling began on Wednesday to elect panches and sarpanches in nine Haryana districts in the first phase of the three-phase voting. The polling took place in the districts of Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar.

In Nuh too, some incidents of fighting and stone pelting were reported from two villages, though police said these incidents did not take place at the polling booth and the poll process remained unaffected.

"There is no incident at the polling booth. However, there were some incidents of fighting and stone pelting in two villages," Nuh's superintendent of police Varun Singla told PTI.

HT couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video.

    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Sign out