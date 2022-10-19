Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist say J&K Police
india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:59 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

  • Wed, 19 Oct 2022 05:55 AM

    Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist: J&K Police

    The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday informed that “Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by Police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist”, reported ANI. 

Topics
breaking news
