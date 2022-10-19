Live
Breaking: Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist say J&K Police
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Breaking news today October 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 19 Oct 2022 05:55 AM
Hybrid terrorist killed by firing of another terrorist: J&K Police
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday informed that “Based on disclosure of arrested hybrid terrorist and in continuous raids by Police and security forces, another contact has been established between terrorists and SFs at Nowgam, Shopian, in which hybrid terrorist namely Imran Bashir Ganaie killed by firing of another terrorist”, reported ANI.
Topics