BREAKING: Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83
BREAKING: Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83

Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST
HT News Desk

  • Mon, 03 Oct 2022 05:42 AM

    Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83

    The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.

    The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world.

