BREAKING: Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83
Published on Oct 03, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.
The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world.
