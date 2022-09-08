Live
BREAKING: PM Modi to unveil the new Central Vista Avenue today
Breaking news live updates September 08, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Sep 08, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 08 Sep 2022 05:59 AM
PM Modi to unveil the new Central Vista Avenue today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate the refurbished Central Vista in the national capital. Read more
Topics