India News / Breaking: Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits 1000 km away from Palau
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 05:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

  • Sat, 10 Sep 2022 05:41 AM

    An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred 1,165 km SSE of Melekeok, Palau, at around 05:01 am. The depth of the earthquake was 50 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology, reported ANI.

