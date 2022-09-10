Home / India News / ED raids Kolkata premises in fraud mobile gaming app case, crores seized in cash

ED raids Kolkata premises in fraud mobile gaming app case, crores seized in cash

india news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 02:52 PM IST

One person, identified as Amir Khan, who had launched a mobile gaming application E-Nuggets, has been named accused in the case.

Cash worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore seized so far in the raids.&nbsp;(HT Photo)
Cash worth 7 crore seized so far in the raids. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday raided six premises in Kolkata in connection with an investigation relating to mobile gaming applications and seized cash worth 6 crore. The ongoing searches were conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Counting of cash and search operations are underway.

In a statement issued in this regard, the ED said a first information report (FIR) was registered in this regard at the Park Street Police Station based on Federal Bank authorities.

One person, identified as Amir Khan, who had launched a mobile gaming application E-Nuggets, has been named accused in the case.

The agency said Khan had designed the app with an aim to defraud public. "During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.

“After collecting handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said app, was stopped, at one or the other pretext viz. system upgradation, investigation by LEAs etc. Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the said app servers and only then the users understood the ploy,”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
enforcement directorate kolkata
enforcement directorate kolkata

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out