ED raids Kolkata premises in fraud mobile gaming app case, crores seized in cash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday raided six premises in Kolkata in connection with an investigation relating to mobile gaming applications and seized cash worth ₹6 crore. The ongoing searches were conducted under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Counting of cash and search operations are underway.

In a statement issued in this regard, the ED said a first information report (FIR) was registered in this regard at the Park Street Police Station based on Federal Bank authorities.

One person, identified as Amir Khan, who had launched a mobile gaming application E-Nuggets, has been named accused in the case.

The agency said Khan had designed the app with an aim to defraud public. "During the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn hassle-free. This provided initial confidence among users, and they started investing bigger amounts for greater percentage of commission and a greater number of purchase orders.

“After collecting handsome amount from the public, all of a sudden, the withdrawal from the said app, was stopped, at one or the other pretext viz. system upgradation, investigation by LEAs etc. Thereafter, all data, including profile information, was wiped off from the said app servers and only then the users understood the ploy,”.

