Breaking: Assam Police rescue 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside in Golaghat district
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 05:59 AM IST
Sat, 17 Sep 2022 05:54 AM
Assam Police rescue 31 stray dogs tied in sacks on roadside in Golaghat district
Police officials in Assam rescued 31 stray dogs left tied in sacks on roadside in Bokakhat in Golaghat dist. Local police officer said to ANI that animal traffickers might have dumped these dogs near a drain due to a glitch in their vehicle & fled from the area and further probe is underway.
