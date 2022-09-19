Breaking: 3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media
Sep 19, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders begin ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Alappuzha
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 12th day in Punnapra Aravukad, Alappuzha
Sep 19, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Biden assures US forces will defend Taiwan if China invades: Report
Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, reports Reuters.
Sep 19, 2022 06:17 AM IST
3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media
Three people were arrested, who were involved in selling weed to students using social media platforms, the police informed on Sunday.