Breaking: 3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media

india news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 07:07 AM IST

Breaking news today September 19, 2022:

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 19, 2022 07:07 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders begin ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Alappuzha

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 12th day in Punnapra Aravukad, Alappuzha

  • Sep 19, 2022 06:49 AM IST

    Biden assures US forces will defend Taiwan if China invades: Report

    Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 19, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media

    Three people were arrested, who were involved in selling weed to students using social media platforms, the police informed on Sunday.

breaking news

Chandigarh University sees stir for 2nd straight night over video row: Top 10

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 06:52 AM IST

Chandigarh University row: The police in two states - Punjab and Himachal Pradesh - got involved in the matter.

A massive protest erupted on the Chandigarh University campus during the wee hours of Sunday over the alleged leaked videos of girl students. (PTI)
A massive protest erupted on the Chandigarh University campus during the wee hours of Sunday over the alleged leaked videos of girl students. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin | Reported by Hillary Victor
Breaking: 3 held in Greater Noida for trafficking drugs through social media

india news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 07:07 AM IST

Breaking news today September 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

Number Theory: Which are India’s safest (and most unsafe) cities?

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 05:57 AM IST

The 2021 Crime in India (CII) report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that Kolkata had the lowest crime rate among 19 major cities in India, and Delhi had the highest.

The Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. The West Bengal capital has the lowest crime rate among 19 major cities in India
The Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. The West Bengal capital has the lowest crime rate among 19 major cities in India
ByPavitra Kanagaraj
Foreign collaborations in works at 48 varsities

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 05:36 AM IST

In May, the UGC had allowed academic collaborations between the Indian and foreign higher education institutions for offering three types of degree programmes.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar. (HT PHOTO)
UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar. (HT PHOTO)
ByFareeha Iftikhar
Burn notice: Punjab logs 22 farm fires in 4 days

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 05:20 AM IST

Of these, 21 were reported in the Majha region of the state (16 in Amritsar and five in Tarn Taran), where early varieties of paddy are sown, and one fire was registered in Mohali.

Representative Image
Representative Image
ByHT Correspondents
JP Nadda to visit Kerala as part of BJP’s renewed outreach

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 04:58 AM IST

The BJP chief's visit on September 25 and 26 is expected to set the ball rolling for the inclusion of leaders from other parties who can help the party's performance.

BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo)
BJP chief JP Nadda (File Photo)
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Police summon Jacqueline for second round of questioning

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:17 AM IST

EOW officials said they summoned fashion designer Leepakshi as well in connection with the case as Sukesh Chandrashekhar had reportedly paid her to design costumes for Fernandez

Mumbai, Jul 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan with actress Jacqueline Fernandez with actor Sudeep pose for a photo during the promotion of their upcoming movie 'Vikrant Rona', in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Mumbai, Jul 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan with actress Jacqueline Fernandez with actor Sudeep pose for a photo during the promotion of their upcoming movie 'Vikrant Rona', in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sunil Khandare)
ByHT Correspondent
Supreme Court seeks govt report on retired judges' posting

india news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 04:53 AM IST

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul pointed out that there are almost six million cases pending across 25 high courts in the country and, therefore, the Centre should apprise the court of the status of appointment of ad-hoc judges.

SC seeks govt report on re-appointment of retired judges
SC seeks govt report on re-appointment of retired judges
ByUtkarsh Anand
Now, Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to elect Rahul as Cong president

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:12 AM IST

Last month, the Congress had said the election for its president will be held on October 17. The result will be declared on October 19

Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Sep 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt issue at the inauguration of the newly formed district of the state Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Sep 10 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel speaks over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt issue at the inauguration of the newly formed district of the state Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, on Friday. (ANI Photo/ Bhupesh Baghel Twitter) (Bhupesh Baghel Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent
30-year-old Kerala auto driver wins 25 crore in Onam lottery

india news
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 04:48 AM IST

K Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham in the state capital, said he could not believe it and asked my wife to double-check.

30-year-old Kerala auto driver wins ₹25 crore in Onam lottery
30-year-old Kerala auto driver wins 25 crore in Onam lottery
ByRamesh Babu
Union minister question on Mahabali’s association with Onam stirs row

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:08 AM IST

LDF convenor E P Jayarajan hit out against Muraleedharan on Saturday and ridiculed the comments made by the Union Minister. “Since when did he become so expert in Mahabali? Was he born along with Mahabali...,” Jayarajan asked

Union minister Muraleedharan claimed that there was no known history of Mahabali ruling Kerala and termed it as a myth. (ANI)
Union minister Muraleedharan claimed that there was no known history of Mahabali ruling Kerala and termed it as a myth. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
Harmony will ensure progress and jobs: Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Gandhi continued his attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the saffron party was dividing the country on religious and linguistic lines. He said a handful of businessmen, close to the PM, can monopolise any business they want but a common man was still unable to get a loan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with a young supporter during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Alappuzha district. (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi walks with a young supporter during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Alappuzha district. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Alappuzha
Over 800k given Covid vaccine in Tamil Nadu mega drive, says health department

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:06 AM IST

A total of 28,285 people received the first dose, 1,83,073 the second dose, while 6,05,918 people were administered the precautionary booster jab, a press release from the Tamil Nadu health department said here.

Over 800k people were inoculated against Covid-19 in the 37th mega vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu, the health department said. (ANI)
Over 800k people were inoculated against Covid-19 in the 37th mega vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu, the health department said. (ANI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
NIA carries out searches in two states over PFI links, 4 detained

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:04 AM IST

About two dozen teams of NIA conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana, besides two locations in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool and Nellore districts

New Delhi, Sept 18 (ANI): NIA conducts raids in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and in Nizamabad, Telangana, in connection with the PFI case. The agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Sept 18 (ANI): NIA conducts raids in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa and Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and in Nizamabad, Telangana, in connection with the PFI case. The agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Knowledge systems of India more relevant now: Pradhan

india news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Speaking at the 36th convocation event of Sastra University, Pradhan said, “We have inherited a great civilisational legacy from our greats like Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhatta, Bhaskaracharya, Nagarjuna and Thiruvalluvar that led our education system to solve global challenges.”

Knowledge systems of India more relevant now, says Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)
Knowledge systems of India more relevant now, says Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (ANI)
ByAgencies, Thanjavur
Monday, September 19, 2022
