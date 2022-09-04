Live
Breaking: 1 dead, 5 go missing on Kinnaur-Chitkul trek in Himachal Pradesh
Updated on Sep 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Sun, 04 Sep 2022 06:32 AM
1 dead, 5 go missing on Kinnaur-Chitkul trek; search ops underway
Five people including two trekkers and three porters were stranded on Saturday in Chhitkul region of Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur while trekking from Khimloga pass in Uttarakhand towards Himachal. The Disaster Management authority of Himachal Pradesh has confirmed the death of one trekker.
The Disaster Management Authority of Himachal Pradesh have ordered a search and rescue operation for the trekkers and porters missing from the Kinnaur-Chhitkul trek.
