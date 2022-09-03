Dumka tribal teen found hanging by tree, mother says she was raped and killed
Th Opposition BJP hit out at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren over the incident that happened days two similar tragedies were reported from the state.
A teenaged girl belonging to the tribal community was found handing by the tree in Jharkhand's Dumka area on Saturday. Police the 14-year-old was sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage.
The minor’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree in an area under Mufassil police station on Friday.
The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. Police said he works as a construction worker.
Superintendent of police Ambar Lakra said Ansari was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act.
The incident comes days after a minor girl was set ablaze in Dumka by a man triggering an uproar. After fighting for her life for five days, she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. The accused, Shahrukh, and his accomplice, are behind bars.
On August 28, a 15-year-old tribal girl was raped allegedly by a 26-year-old man after barging into her house in Ranchi. The accused has also been arrested.
Th Opposition BJP hit out at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren over the incident that happened days two similar tragedies were reported from the state. Soren, who fate hangs in balance amid a mining lease row, expressed his anguish over the incident.
"I am deeply saddened by the incident in Dumka. The accused has been arrested. I have directed the Dumka Police to take strict legal steps to ensure justice (to the victim’s family). May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this critical time," Soren tweeted.
Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi hit out at the ruling coalition over the latest incident. Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister wrote, “Who are you saving? Have shame! Whatever you and your police hide, we will get her justice.”
BJP national vice president and another former chief minister Raghubar Das wrote, “Pay attention in Jharkhand when you get time from resort politics.”
Soren has sent 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition to a resort in Raipur, the capital of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.
A spokesperson of Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said the party will give its reaction to the tribal girl’s death on Sunday.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Protests galore at Panjab University: Student body flags fee hike, safety concerns
Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad joined fellow student bodies in protesting against the Panjab University administration, holding a demonstration outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office on Friday and submitting a memorandum with 16 demands. ASA protest continues Meanwhile, members of Ambedkar Students Association's protest outside the V-C office entered the 28th day as PU officials did not send out a reply. Protests against the warden of Girls Hostel 4 also continued outside the V-C office.
-
Chandigarh | Light rain likely over weekend
After light rain was seen in parts of the city on Friday, India Meteorological Department said that chances of light rain will continue over the weekend as well. Speaking about this, IMD officials said that while the monsoon system had remained dormant in August, it is likely to bring some rain in September. The maximum temperature went down from 35.4C on Thursday to 34.5C on Friday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: High court reserves judgment on bail plea from Kalyani
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday reserved its judgment on the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, better known as Sippy Sidhu, in September 2015. The high court bench of justice Sureshwar Thakur passed the order after perusing the case record, which it had summoned for Friday's hearing. Earlier, CBI and Kalyani's counsels concluded their arguments with respect to the case.
-
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics