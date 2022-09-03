Dumka tribal teen found hanging by tree, mother says she was raped and killed

A teenaged girl belonging to the tribal community was found handing by the tree in Jharkhand's Dumka area on Saturday. Police the 14-year-old was sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage.

The minor’s mother alleged that her daughter was raped, killed and hanged from the tree in an area under Mufassil police station on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arman Ansari, has been arrested. Police said he works as a construction worker.

Superintendent of police Ambar Lakra said Ansari was charged under IPC sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder) and provisions of the SC/ST Act and POCSO Act.

The incident comes days after a minor girl was set ablaze in Dumka by a man triggering an uproar. After fighting for her life for five days, she succumbed to her injuries on August 28. The accused, Shahrukh, and his accomplice, are behind bars.

On August 28, a 15-year-old tribal girl was raped allegedly by a 26-year-old man after barging into her house in Ranchi. The accused has also been arrested.

Th Opposition BJP hit out at Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren over the incident that happened days two similar tragedies were reported from the state. Soren, who fate hangs in balance amid a mining lease row, expressed his anguish over the incident.

"I am deeply saddened by the incident in Dumka. The accused has been arrested. I have directed the Dumka Police to take strict legal steps to ensure justice (to the victim’s family). May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this critical time," Soren tweeted.

Senior BJP leader Babulal Marandi hit out at the ruling coalition over the latest incident. Taking to Twitter, the former chief minister wrote, “Who are you saving? Have shame! Whatever you and your police hide, we will get her justice.”

BJP national vice president and another former chief minister Raghubar Das wrote, “Pay attention in Jharkhand when you get time from resort politics.”

Soren has sent 32 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition to a resort in Raipur, the capital of Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.

A spokesperson of Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha said the party will give its reaction to the tribal girl’s death on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

