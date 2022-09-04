Sonali Phogat murder case: Dissatisfied with police, family says ‘will approach HC for CBI probe’

The family of Haryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, who was allegedly murdered by her associates during a trip in Goa, is likely to approach the high court expressing dissatisfaction over the police investigation in death of the 43-year-old leader. Phogat's kin have also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Vikas Singh, the BJP leader's nephew, who is also an advocate in his family, alleged that Goa Police was not doing the investigation properly. “Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this”, adding that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry.

Sonali Phogat's family had met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar last month and demanded a CBI probe in the case.

"We have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India for a CBI inquiry, we are also waiting for the answer whatever comes from the Supreme Court. If we are not satisfied with that, will go to Goa High Court and file the writ petition by Friday," he said, hoping that they will get a green signal for the CBI probe from the High Court “which will clear everything”.

The statement by Phogat's family member comes days after the Goa Police launched an investigation in her murder, in which it has also collected important evidence.

“She was forcibly given drugs that you can clearly see in the CCTV video. We have no faith in the Goa Police. They are not doing a proper investigation… Because if it had to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?" he said.

Earlier on August 30, Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara Phogat demanded a CBI probe into the alleged murder.

“No action is being taken. The accused have been kept in Goa, they have yet not revealed their motive (behind the murder), so what are the police doing? It's about justice for my mother, we won't stand back until there is a CBI investigation,” Yashodhara had said.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that a confidential report had been sent to Khattar and the charge sheet would be filed soon. The team was investigating the property and accounts related to Sonali, he had said.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. While initial probe marked it as a case of heart attack, the post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the police registered a murder case.

Video clips from CCTV footage surfaced later showing Phogat being forcibly drugged by her two associates who have since been arrested.

