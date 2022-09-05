Breaking: Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk, dousing op underway
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 06:59 AM
Canada: Stabbing rampage at Saskatchewan kills 10, several injured
Ten people were killed and several injured in stabbings in two remote Canadian communities, reports AFP News Agency quoting Police.
Mon, 05 Sep 2022 05:38 AM
Fire breaks at building in Chandni Chowk, dousing operation underway
A fire broke out in a building near Chandni Chowk metro station. 15 fire tenders reached the spot when the fire was reported at around 10.40 pm. Dousing operation is underway. “25 fire tenders have arrived. Due to the narrow lanes, our vehicles are facing a lot of trouble in commuting to and from the incident site. It is a 4-storey building filled with clothes. It will take time to douse the fire” deputy fire officer said.