Breaking: Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says
- Breaking news December 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 06:53 AM
Gold ticks up in light trade after holiday weekend
Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend.
-
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 06:04 AM
'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US
Emergency crews in New York were scrambling Monday to rescue marooned residents from what authorities called the "blizzard of the century," a relentless storm that has left at least 25 dead in the state and is causing US Christmas travel chaos.
-
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 05:45 AM
Mike Pence did not file to run for president, adviser says
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has not filed to run for president in 2024, his adviser Devin O'Malley said on Twitter following a report on Monday by Britain's Sky News that Pence had filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission.