‘Civil war in US, Elon Musk to…’: Russian official's wild predictions for 2023

High-ranking Russian official and former president Dmitry Medvedev on Monday contributed to "wildest" predictions for 2023 saying Britain will rejoin the European Union and oil prices will rise to $150 a barrel. In a series of tweets, Medvedev said that Poland and Hungary will occupy the western parts of former Ukraine and the area of Germany and its satellites, including Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kyiv Republic, and other outcasts, will be incorporated into the Fourth Reich.

“On the New Year’s Eve, everybody’s into making predictions,” the Russian official posted on Twitter. “Many come up with futuristic hypotheses, as if competing to single out the wildest, and even the most absurd ones,” Medvedev said while contributing to such predictions.

“Poland and Hungary will occupy western regions of the formerly existing Ukraine,” he tweeted. “The Fourth Reich will be created, encompassing the territory of Germany and its satellites, i.e., Poland, the Baltic states, Czechia, Slovakia, the Kiev Republic, and other outcasts”

Among Medvedev's absurd predictions was that a war will break out between France and the "Fourth Reich” and, in the process, Europe will be divided, whereas Poland repartitioned.

Northern Ireland will separate from the UK and join the Republic of Ireland, he added.

9. All the largest stock markets and financial activity will leave the US and Europe and move to Asia — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) December 26, 2022

He also predicted that Elon Musk, the world's richest person, will win the presidential election in a number of US states, after the new Civil War end.

“Civil war will break out in the US, California. and Texas becoming independent states as a result. Texas and Mexico will form an allied state. Elon Musk’ll win the presidential election in a number of states which, after the new Civil War’s end, will have been given to the GOP,” he said.

Twitter owner Elon Musk found the tweets hilarious and replied, “Epic thread!!"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON