BREAKING: Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Updated on Jul 15, 2022 06:44 AM IST
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 06:44 AM
One of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings shot dead
Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombings, has been shot to death in Surrey, British Colombia, reports ANI citing local media.
Fri, 15 Jul 2022 06:02 AM
Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump - the first wife of former US president Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday.
