5 dead after wall collapses at godown in Delhi; 9 injured hospitalised, of which, 2 are critical

As many as five people died after a wall collapsed at an under-construction godown in Delhi's Alipur region, police said on Friday. A total of nine people are undergoing treatment at Raja Harish Chand Hospital, of which, two are in critical condition and the remaining seven are stable, police added.

Delhi fire brigade and police are currently at the spot for rescue operations.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the collapse call was received from Alipur at 12.42pm. Following this, a total of four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

