Breaking: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation today

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 07:42 AM
Vijay Diwas: Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu today
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu today to participate in an event commemorating the July 26 Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 06:54 AM
US ‘strongly condemns’ Russia's attack on Odesa
The United States strongly condemns Russia’s attack on the port of Odesa today. It undermines the effort to bring food to the hungry and the credibility of Russia’s commitments to the deal finalized yesterday to allow Ukrainian exports: Antony Blinken, Secretary of State
Sun, 24 Jul 2022 06:23 AM
On last day in office, President Kovind to address nation
Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation at 7pm on Sunday, his last day in office. President-elect Droupadi Murmu will be sworn-in tomorrow.