In new poster war, AAP raises allegations against Delhi Police; Kejriwal skips govt event

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal would not take part in the Van Mahotsav event of the government as the same had been turned into a political one, said environment minister Gopal Rai on Sunday.

He said the Narendra Modi-led Centre tried to hijack the mega plantation event at Asola Wildlife Sanctuary with the Delhi Police putting up banners carrying pictures of the Prime Minister at the venue last night. Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi Police acted on the directions of the Prime Minister's office.

"Last night, the Delhi Police reached the venue of the event and took control of the area. They forcibly put up banners carrying pictures of PM Modi... The banners belonging to the AAP government were torn off," Rai said, adding the Delhi Police also warned people to not touch banners carrying pictures of Modi.

"Police are supposed to ensure the safety and security of people and not put up banners of PM Modi," he said.

Images shared by the ruling party in Delhi showed torn posters with Kejriwal's images, a large number of policemen gathered at the event one of whom was seen taking a picture of the preparations i

Shameful politicisation of Delhi govt.'s massive tree plantation event by PMO



➡️Police personnel sent by PMO to hijack the stage



➡️Video for awareness for children replaced by a banner with PM's photo



What is Delhi govt.'s tree plantation event to do with PM?



—@AapKaGopalRai pic.twitter.com/QKeQiBEa7N — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2022

The minister said Kejriwal was supposed to attend the event, but decided not to participate in it. "An event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event of PM Modi. The Delhi chief minister and I have decided not to participate in the programme," Rai said.

The Delhi Police or the PMO are yet to react to the statements.

Delhi Govt के वन महोत्सव में CM @ArvindKejriwal को शामिल होना था



लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री कार्यलय के आदेश पर Police ने मंच पर कब्ज़ा कर ज़बरदस्ती Modi जी की तस्वीर लगा दी और हटाने पर गिरफ़्तारी की धमकी दी



मोदी जी दिल्ली Govt के कायर्क्रम में अपनी तस्वीर लगाकर क्या साबित करना चाहते? pic.twitter.com/B3Hdo5KCLr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2022

A PTI report said Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena and Kejriwal were supposed to attend the event and all preparations had been made. Rai said the incident showed that Modi is afraid of Kejriwal.

"Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain (Delhi health minister) was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest the deputy chief minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled," he said.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON