Live
Breaking: UN nuke watchdog begins inspecting 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine
Updated on Nov 01, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Breaking news November 1, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 06:15 AM
Supreme Court seeks Gujarat action plan on hospital fires within a week
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat government to file a report within a week on corrective measures taken to curb instances of hospital fires.
-
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 05:41 AM
UN nuke watchdog begins inspecting 'dirty bomb' claims in Ukraine
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has begun inspections in Ukraine as part of "independent verification" of Russian allegations that Ukraine is preparing provocations with the use of a ‘dirty bomb’.
Topics