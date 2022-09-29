Breaking: Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions expected within days
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 05:44 AM
New CDS a border expert, collector of masks, keen golfer
The country’s new chief of defence staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan (retd), is known to be an authority on border-related issues, has one of the best collections of masks from around the world in the armed forces, and has a solid golf swing, according to people who have known him from his younger days. Read more
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 05:42 AM
Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions expected within days
Moscow was poised on Wednesday to annex a swath of Ukraine, releasing what it called vote tallies showing support in four partially occupied provinces to join Russia, after what Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint. Read more