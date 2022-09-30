LIVE: Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) to take charge as new CDS today
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 05:46 AM
Delhi to enforce anti-air pollution plan from Oct 1: All you need to know
Authorities across the National Capital Region (NCR) can start imposing restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to combat pollution from Saturday, though curbs are unlikely to come into effect immediately, with the air quality till at least October 2 forecast to be below the preset threshold for mitigation measures to be introduced. Read more
Fri, 30 Sep 2022 05:45 AM
New CDS General Anil Chauhan takes over today, theaterisation drive in focus
General Anil Chauhan will take over as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on Friday, more than nine months after the death in a helicopter crash of the country’s first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, officials familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Read more