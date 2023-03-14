Live
LIVE: US and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:49 AM IST
Breaking news, March 14, 2023 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 14 Mar 2023 05:49 AM
US, UK and Australia unveils plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines
US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.
Topics