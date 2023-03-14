Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: US and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia
Live

LIVE: US and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia

india news
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 05:49 AM IST

Breaking news, March 14, 2023 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 14 Mar 2023 05:49 AM

    US, UK and Australia unveils plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines

    US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday unveiled details of a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step to counter China's ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.