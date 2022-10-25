Live
LIVE: Air quality in Delhi-NCR worsens, falls into ‘very poor’ category
Updated on Oct 25, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Oct 25, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Air quality in Delhi-NCR worsens, falls into ‘very poor’ category
Air pollution worsens in Delhi-NCR on the night of Diwali, air quality plummets to 'Very Poor' category in Delhi and Noida.
Tharoor back with another head-scratcher. But this word for Kohli is a 'typo'
Published on Oct 24, 2022 11:11 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to say that he deliberately missed his flight from Goa to watch the India-Pakistan match.
CDS, IAF chief celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Pakistan, China borders
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:04 PM IST
CDS Chauhan visited the Rajouri sector on the Line of Control and interacted with troops there.
‘Look forward to working closely together': PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated UK's next prime minister Rishi Sunak and said he would look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030.
Daily brief: Indian politicians react as Rishi Sunak set to be next UK PM
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 08:41 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Indian-origin Rishi Sunak set to become Prime Minister of UK
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Rishi Sunak will be the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and also one of the youngest prime ministers in the UK’s history.
Ind vs Pak again, this time between Zomato's ‘Virat your service’ and Pak app
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 08:09 PM IST
The Twitter banter began on Sunday before the match started between India and Pakistan. Careem's Pakistan responded to an October 21 tweet of Zomato wherein the food delivery app asked its 1.5 million followers, “Lights laga li?”
How Indian politicians reacted as Rishi Sunak wins race to become next UK PM
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 07:53 PM IST
Rishi Sunak, the UK-born son of Indian-origin general practitioner father Yashvir and pharmacist mother Usha, had spoken extensively of his migrant roots during the last campaign.
V-Cs of 9 Kerala universities can continue till governor takes final call: HC
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 06:53 PM IST
The single bench of the Kerala High Court justice Devan Ramachandran refused to get into the merit of the case and reminded all the court was also bound by the verdict of the Supreme Court which had unseated Technical University V-C MS Rajashree.
PM Modi shares 'glimpses' of his Diwali celebrations with soldiers in Kargil
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Modi also joined soldiers in singing 'Vande Mataram'. In a video, the prime minister could be seen singing and clapping along with the soldiers as they sang Vande Mataram.
'By Nov 3': Kerala governor's notice to nine V-Cs after seeking resignations
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:26 PM IST
Arif Mohammad Khan's notice came even as the Kerala high court was holding a special sitting on Monday amid a row over his order to the vice-chancellors of nine universities to quit.
Evening brief: Cyclone Sitrang intensifies, Bengal to receive heavy rain
Published on Oct 24, 2022 04:48 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
BYD Atto 3 vs Mahindra XUV400: Which one stands where
Published on Oct 24, 2022 04:34 PM IST
BYD Atto 3 comes as the latest electric SUV and it competes with rivals like Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV.
Cyclone Sitrang: Storm less than 250km from Bengal; landfall likely at midnight
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:20 PM IST
Cyclone ‘Sitrang’ battered several coastal regions of West Bengal, and even brought downpour in Assam on Monday morning. Multiple NDRF teams have been deployed in Bengal and Tripura for relief work in preparation to deal with the storm's aftermath.
Explainer: The chemistry of green crackers work, and how they help
Published on Oct 24, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Green crackers seek to produce the same light-and-sound effect as conventional crackers but emit lower amounts of pollutants. To know what ingredients they use, it is necessary to first understand what goes into a conventional cracker.
Mercedes-Benz EQG to stay body-on-frame, promises phenomenal performance
Published on Oct 24, 2022 02:31 PM IST