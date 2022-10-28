Live
LIVE: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives, says US media
Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives: US media
Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media said on Thursday, hours before the deadline for the billionaire to seal his deal, reported AP.
