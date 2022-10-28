Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives, says US media
LIVE: Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives, says US media

Published on Oct 28, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Breaking news October 28, 2022 live updates:
  • Fri, 28 Oct 2022 06:37 AM

    Elon Musk takes control of Twitter, fires executives: US media

    Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives, US media said on Thursday, hours before the deadline for the billionaire to seal his deal, reported AP.

