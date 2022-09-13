Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / BREAKING- Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report
Live

BREAKING- Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report

  • Breaking news today September 13, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates on the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:31 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 13 Sep 2022 05:31 AM

    Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as Ukraine continues to press the global lender for a full-fledged financing program.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.