BREAKING- Zelensky to speak with IMF chief: Report
Published on Sep 13, 2022 05:31 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will speak with International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as Ukraine continues to press the global lender for a full-fledged financing program.
