Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking News LIVE: Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

Breaking News LIVE: Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai

  • Breaking News Updates September 17, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 17 Sep 2021 06:10 AM

    Portion of an under-construction flyover collapses in Mumbai

    A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bandra Kurla Complex in the Mumbai city, Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The mishap that occurred in the early hours has led to several injuries among labourers who were working at the site.

  • Fri, 17 Sep 2021 06:09 AM

    IAF to bolster fighter fleet with 24 second-hand Mirages

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to acquire 24 second-hand Mirage 2000 fighters, made by Dassault Aviation, in an attempt to strengthen its ageing fleet of the fourth-generation fighters and also secure parts for its two existing squadrons of the aircraft, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.