Breaking News: Resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban
Live

Breaking News: Resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 02, 2021 05:54 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 02 Sep 2021 05:54 AM

    Top US general in 'pain and anger' over Afghanistan situation after withdrawal

    With the United States finally completing its troops withdrawal in Afghanistan, hastily ending its extended two-decade-long military mission in the war-torn country, one of its top generals has now expressed "pain and anger" over the situation which has long plagued the land now overrun by Taliban insurgents. Read More

  • Thu, 02 Sep 2021 05:22 AM

    Resistance forces in Afghanistan's Panjshir say will continue fighting Taliban

    The resistance forces in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Panjshir said on Wednesday that they would continue fighting the Taliban as their negotiations did not lead to any results, news agency ANI reported.

