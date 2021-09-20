Breaking News: Charanjit Singh Channi to take oath as Punjab CM today
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 06:28 AM
Opposition parties' 11-day protest against Centre begins today
From Monday, nineteen opposition parties will hold protests and demonstrations across the country against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre. Read More
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 06:06 AM
Covid-19 vaccination drive scaled up in poll-bound states
Administering at least one Covid vaccine dose to the entire eligible population in election-bound states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is a priority for the government, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Read More
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 05:27 AM
Charanjit Singh Channi appointment doesn’t hurt Sidhu’s CM prospects in Punjab
The Congress’s Punjab plan went off smoothly with the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh as CM and finding a suitable replacement in Charanjit Singh Channi, 58, who was picked to lead the border state on Sunday, party insiders said.