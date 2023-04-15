Home / India News / LIVE: Brazil, China can change world governance together, says President Lula
LIVE: Brazil, China can change world governance together, says President Lula

Updated on Apr 15, 2023 06:45 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Apr 15, 2023 06:45 AM IST

    Blinken starts Vietnam visit amid hopes of deeper ties to counter China

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday kicked off a trip to Vietnam, a crucial Southeast Asian trade partner that Washington is looking to bolster ties with as it works to balance China's growing assertiveness in the region and beyond.

  • Apr 15, 2023 06:41 AM IST

    Mike Pompeo announces not to seek US presidential nomination

    Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday he will not enter the 2024 presidential race, which would have pitted him against his former boss Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

    Pompeo, 59, said he decided with his wife that he would not be a candidate for the office due to personal reasons.

     

  • Apr 15, 2023 06:35 AM IST

    Brazil, China can change world governance together: President Lula

    Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defended stronger ties with Beijing in order to reorient the global geopolitical order, possibly boosting Chinese plans to counter decades of US preeminence in world affairs, Bloomberg reported.

  • Apr 15, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    Trump’s Business empire is worth at least $1.2 Billion since he left office

    Former President Donald Trump values his business empire at a minimum of $1.2 billion, a federal document released Friday showed, as he cashed in from speaking engagements and ventures such as digital trading cards after he left office, Bloomberg reported.

  • Apr 15, 2023 06:19 AM IST

    "Those who sent Sisodia to jail are enemies of country," says Delhi CM Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that those who have sent former education minister Manish Sisodia to jail are the enemies of the country.

    While addressing a public gathering, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Some anti-national forces are not allowing our country to progress. Who does not want quality education for the children of the poor & Dalits of the country? If Dalits and the poor will get a chance our country will move forward. But there are some forces who did not want this to happen so they sent Manish Sisodia to jail. Those who sent him to jail are the enemies of the country".

  • Apr 15, 2023 05:53 AM IST

    Big win for Mehul Choksi, can't be removed from Antigua without order: Report

    Mehul Choksi, the diamantaire who is wanted in India in connection with 13000 crore fraud cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, the country's High Court said Friday as it gave the ruling in his favour. Read more

  • Apr 15, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Tearful Biden ends Ireland trip with nod at re-election

    US President Joe Biden ended an emotive visit to Ireland on Friday with a campaign-style exhortation for hope, as he inched closer to formally launching his 2024 bid, AFP reports.

  • Apr 15, 2023 05:26 AM IST

    US Supreme Court hits pause on abortion pill ban

    The US Supreme Court on Friday temporarily preserved access to a widely used abortion pill, in an 11th-hour ruling preventing lower court restrictions on the drug from coming into force, AFP reported.

  • Apr 15, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    Twenty-three US troops suffered traumatic brain injury in Syria: Military

    Twenty-three US troops in Syria suffered traumatic brain injuries during two attacks in March by Iran-backed militants, Reuters reported citing the US Central Command, which oversees US forces in the Middle East, on Friday.

  • Apr 15, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    Montana lawmakers vote to ban TikTok in the state

    Montana lawmakers on Friday passed a bill to ban popular short-form video app TikTok from operating in the state, the latest threat to the Chinese-owned app's existence in the US, Reuters reported.

