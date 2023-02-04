Highlights: ‘Arsenic-contaminated groundwater affecting health,’ say Patna villagers
February 4, 2023
-
Feb 04, 2023 10:49 PM IST
‘Arsenic-contaminated groundwater affecting health,’ say Patna villagers
"Earlier we held a protest demanding installation of a water treatment plant in Maner but nothing happened. Many villagers suffering from cancer today," said a villager.
I've seen media reports about 73 villages of Maner sub-division complaining of arsenic groundwater. We will conduct an investigation into this and take action against those responsible: SDM Danapur Pradeep Singh
Our govt is addressing this problem with seriousness, and we are working with several institutions including Tata Memorial for the treatment of cancer. We are also giving cancer-related treatment in 6 medical colleges in the state: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)
-
Feb 04, 2023 08:18 PM IST
Amit Shah hails Naga group ENPO's decision to lift elections boycott call
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation's decision to withdraw its assembly election boycott call stating that it is an "expression of trust in the Modi government." (ANI)
-
Feb 04, 2023 05:55 PM IST
Adani crisis: SEBI says it's committed to ensuring market integrity
On Adani row, SEBI says it's committed to ensuring market integrity and structural strength.
-
Feb 04, 2023 04:13 PM IST
Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.
Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. (AP)
-
Feb 04, 2023 02:08 PM IST
4074 cases registered so far related to child marriages: Assam CM Himanta
Assam chief minister on Saturday said that 4074 cases have been registered so far across Assam related to child marriages and 8134 people were identified as accused, ANI reported.
-
Feb 04, 2023 01:10 PM IST
Punjab govt sends first set 36 of school principals to Singapore for training
Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sent the first set of 36 governemnt school principals to Singapore for training.
-
Feb 04, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Mumbai municipal corporation presents budget for 2023-24
Mumbai municipal corporation presented ₹52,619 crore budget for 2023-24, which has exceeded the budget of 2022-23 that is ₹45949.21 by 14.52 percent. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced it's expenditure on education to Rs. 3,347 crore in its budget for 2023-24 compared with Rs. 3,370 allocated in 2022-23. The share of education in overall expenditure has also been reduced significantly from 7.33% to 6.36%.
-
Feb 04, 2023 11:37 AM IST
Khelo India Winter Games to be held in J&K's Gulmarg from Feb 10-14
Khelo India Winter Games will be held in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg from February 10 to 14.
-
Feb 04, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in Jamia Violence case registered in 2019
Delhi's Saket court has discharged Sharjeel Imam in Jamia Violence case that was registered back in 2019. Violence erupted after a clash between people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and police. Sharjeel was granted bail in 2021.
-
Feb 04, 2023 10:40 AM IST
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan appointed as the BJP's Incharge for upcoming Karnataka election
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the BJP's Incharge and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai appointed as the Co-Incharge for the upcoming Karnataka's assembly election.
-
Feb 04, 2023 10:28 AM IST
Members of Youth Congress wave black flag outside Kerala CM's guest house in Kochi
-
Feb 04, 2023 09:41 AM IST
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan at around 9.07 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 186 Km km below the ground, according to National Center for Seismology.
-
Feb 04, 2023 08:32 AM IST
At least 13 people reported dead as Chile struggles to contain worst wildfires
At least 13 people were reported dead as of Friday night as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile, a South American country which is in the midst of a scorching heat wave, AP reported.
-
Feb 04, 2023 08:03 AM IST
Assam: Crackdown on child marriages lead to arrest of 79 people in Karimganj district
In Assam, Padmanabh Baruah, SP Karimganj said, “So far, Police have arrested 79 people related to child marriage in the district”, ANI reported.
-
Feb 04, 2023 07:29 AM IST
Schools, colleges to remain closed today in TN's Thanjavur due to heavy rain
In the wake of heavy rains in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday, ANI reported citing district collector.
-
Feb 04, 2023 06:40 AM IST
Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Manipur's Ukhrul
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred today at Depth of 10 Km, in Ukhrul, Manipur, according to National Center for Seismology.
-
Feb 04, 2023 06:32 AM IST
Jurors say Elon Musk ‘not guilty’ of fraud over 2018 Tesla tweets
A jury decided on Friday that Elon Musk did not deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about Tesla in a proposed deal that quickly spiralled out of control, raising questions about whether the billionaire had misled investors, AP reported.
-
Feb 04, 2023 05:58 AM IST
Canada withdraws proposed measures banning certain rifles, shotguns
Canada has withdrawn proposed amendments to gun legislation that would have banned certain types of rifles and shotguns, the government said on Friday, after opponents alleged the prohibitions unfairly targeted farmers and hunters, AP reported.
-
Feb 04, 2023 05:31 AM IST
6th Memphis officer fired in Tyre Nichols death case
A sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols who later died, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said according to news agency AP.