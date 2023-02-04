Home / India News / Highlights: ‘Arsenic-contaminated groundwater affecting health,’ say Patna villagers
Highlights: 'Arsenic-contaminated groundwater affecting health,' say Patna villagers

Updated on Feb 05, 2023 12:34 AM IST

HT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 04, 2023 10:49 PM IST

    ‘Arsenic-contaminated groundwater affecting health,’ say Patna villagers 

    "Earlier we held a protest demanding installation of a water treatment plant in Maner but nothing happened. Many villagers suffering from cancer today," said a villager.

    I've seen media reports about 73 villages of Maner sub-division complaining of arsenic groundwater. We will conduct an investigation into this and take action against those responsible: SDM Danapur Pradeep Singh

    Our govt is addressing this problem with seriousness, and we are working with several institutions including Tata Memorial for the treatment of cancer. We are also giving cancer-related treatment in 6 medical colleges in the state: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. (ANI)

  • Feb 04, 2023 08:18 PM IST

    Amit Shah hails Naga group ENPO's decision to lift elections boycott call

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation's decision to withdraw its assembly election boycott call stating that it is an "expression of trust in the Modi government." (ANI)

  • Feb 04, 2023 05:55 PM IST

    Adani crisis: SEBI says it's committed to ensuring market integrity

    On Adani row, SEBI says it's committed to ensuring market integrity and structural strength.

  • Feb 04, 2023 04:13 PM IST

    Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

    Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.

    Top Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that 116 Ukrainians were freed. (AP)

  • Feb 04, 2023 02:08 PM IST

    4074 cases registered so far related to child marriages: Assam CM Himanta

    Assam chief minister on Saturday said that 4074 cases have been registered so far across Assam related to child marriages and 8134 people were identified as accused, ANI reported.

  • Feb 04, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    Punjab govt sends first set 36 of school principals to Singapore for training

    Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday sent the first set of 36 governemnt school principals to Singapore for training. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 12:27 PM IST

    Mumbai municipal corporation presents budget for 2023-24

    Mumbai municipal corporation presented 52,619 crore budget for 2023-24, which has exceeded the budget of 2022-23 that is 45949.21 by 14.52 percent. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reduced it's expenditure on education to Rs. 3,347 crore in its budget for 2023-24 compared with Rs. 3,370 allocated in 2022-23. The share of education in overall expenditure has also been reduced significantly from 7.33% to 6.36%.

  • Feb 04, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    Khelo India Winter Games to be held in J&K's Gulmarg from Feb 10-14

    Union Min Anurag Thakur attended the official launch of the mascot, anthem and jersey of the Games with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday. (source:Twitter/@Anurag_Office)
    Union Min Anurag Thakur attended the official launch of the mascot, anthem and jersey of the Games with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday. (source:Twitter/@Anurag_Office)

    Khelo India Winter Games will be held in Jammu & Kashmir's Gulmarg from February 10 to 14. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    Delhi court discharges Sharjeel Imam in Jamia Violence case registered in 2019

    Delhi's Saket court has discharged Sharjeel Imam in Jamia Violence case that was registered back in 2019. Violence erupted after a clash between people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act and police. Sharjeel was granted bail in 2021.

  • Feb 04, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan appointed as the BJP's Incharge for upcoming Karnataka election 

    Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed as the BJP's Incharge and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai appointed as the Co-Incharge for the upcoming Karnataka's assembly election.

  • Feb 04, 2023 10:28 AM IST

    Members of Youth Congress wave black flag outside Kerala CM's guest house in Kochi

  • Feb 04, 2023 09:41 AM IST

    Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Afghanistan

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Afghanistan at around 9.07 am on Saturday. The depth of the earthquake was 186 Km km below the ground, according to National Center for Seismology.

  • Feb 04, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    At least 13 people reported dead as Chile struggles to contain worst wildfires

    At least 13 people were reported dead as of Friday night as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile, a South American country which is in the midst of a scorching heat wave, AP reported.

  • Feb 04, 2023 08:03 AM IST

    Assam: Crackdown on child marriages lead to arrest of 79 people in Karimganj district

    In Assam, Padmanabh Baruah, SP Karimganj said, “So far, Police have arrested 79 people related to child marriage in the district”, ANI reported.

  • Feb 04, 2023 07:29 AM IST

    Schools, colleges to remain closed today in TN's Thanjavur due to heavy rain

    In the wake of heavy rains in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges will remain closed on Saturday, ANI reported citing district collector.

  • Feb 04, 2023 06:40 AM IST

    Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strikes Manipur's Ukhrul

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred today at Depth of 10 Km, in Ukhrul, Manipur, according to National Center for Seismology. 

  • Feb 04, 2023 06:32 AM IST

    Jurors say Elon Musk ‘not guilty’ of fraud over 2018 Tesla tweets

    A jury decided on Friday that Elon Musk did not deceive investors with his 2018 tweets about Tesla in a proposed deal that quickly spiralled out of control, raising questions about whether the billionaire had misled investors, AP reported.

  • Feb 04, 2023 05:58 AM IST

    Canada withdraws proposed measures banning certain rifles, shotguns

    Canada has withdrawn proposed amendments to gun legislation that would have banned certain types of rifles and shotguns, the government said on Friday, after opponents alleged the prohibitions unfairly targeted farmers and hunters, AP reported.

  • Feb 04, 2023 05:31 AM IST

    6th Memphis officer fired in Tyre Nichols death case

    A sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols who later died, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said according to news agency AP.

Telangana industries and information technology minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) (HT)
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (HT)
Cracks develop in a house as Doda experiences gradual sinking, at an area of Nai Basti.(Shanky Rathore)
HT This Day: February 5, 1946 -- Congress party demand for release of personnel
Opposition leaders like Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the Sebi statement issued on Saturday on Adani row.
Earlier too, Union law minister Kiren Rijiju has been critical of matters taken up by the Supreme Court. (PTI)
L-R: Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Sanjay Karol and Manoj Misra.(File)
The Indian multirole helicopter (IMRH) (Representative Photo)
EAm S Jaishankar (centre) with his counterparts from France Catherine Colonna (right) and UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left) (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
Chahatt Khanna is a con woman and an official gold digger, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar said in his latest statement.
Vande Bharat passenger complains of 'bad quality food'; IRCTC responds. Watch
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju referred to the remark of two judges and said nobody can challenge anyone. (PTI)
Indian Olympian PT Usha. (PTI file)
Owaisi said it is the BJP government's failure in Assam in the last 7 years that it could not stop child marriage cases.
Nathalie Jaarsma, the Netherlands' ambassador-at-large for security policy and cyber, was in India this week for the second bilateral cyber dialogue. (HT Photo)
