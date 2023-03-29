BREAKING: Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan's capital Kabul
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 06:40 AM
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan's capital Kabul
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 85km East of Kabul, Afghanistan today at 5:49 am IST: National Centre for Seismology
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 06:25 AM
Mass leave announced by doctors in Rajasthan; medical services to be affected
Medical services are likely to be seriously affected in Rajasthan on Wednesday with the government doctors and faculty members of medical colleges announcing to go on one-day mass leave in solidarity with private doctors agitating against the Right to Health Bill.
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 06:17 AM
‘I will be killed in…’: Atiq Ahmed's brother allegedly threatened by 'officer'
Khalid Azim alias Ashraf Ahmed, the brother of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and one of the seven persons who have been acquitted in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, claimed he has been threatened by an officer that he will be killed in two weeks. Read more
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 05:57 AM
Pakistan, China to join SCO security officials’ meeting on March 29 virtually
China and Pakistan will participate virtually in a meeting of national security advisers (NSA) and top security officials of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be hosted by India on March 29, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.