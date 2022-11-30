LIVE: Maternal mortality ratio dips to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:36 AM
UN publishes first report on climate change effect on water resources
The report highlights that 3.6 billion people face inadequate access to water at least one month per year. This is expected to increase to more than 5 billion by 2050, says UN.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:16 AM
China sends three astronauts to newly built space station for 6-month long mission
Three Chinese astronauts arrived on Wednesday at China's space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 08:01 AM
Odisha: 18-year-old woman whose disfigured body was found on Puri beach cremated
The 18-year-old woman, whose disfigured body was found on Puri beach, was on Tuesday cremated at Swargadwar burning ghat.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:30 AM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor vice chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar passes away
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairperson Vikram S Kirloskar has passed away aged 64, the company said.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 07:09 AM
At least 448 killed by Iranian forces in crackdown on anti-hijab protests: Report
At least 448 people have been killed in the crackdown on protests held in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. The figure includes 60 minors under the age of 18, a report said.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:57 AM
Maternal Mortality Ratio dips to 97 in 2018-20 from 130 in 2014-16
Maternal Mortality Ratio has declined from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20, an official data said.
Wed, 30 Nov 2022 05:29 AM
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Alberta, Canada region
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has hits Alberta, Canada region, Reuters reported.