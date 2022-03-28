BREAKING: Petrol prices hiked for sixth time in a week
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 07:28 AM
Amit Shah to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today
Union home minister Amit Shah will introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha today. The new bill allows police to collect "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical and biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting or any other examination” of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters.
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 06:40 AM
Petrol prices hiked for sixth time in a week
Petrol price has been increased by 30 paise and diesel by 35 paise, a sixth hike in the last seven days.