Live
Breaking: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
- Breaking news updates March 27, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 07:02 AM
Fuel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days
State-owned oil firms increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday, the fifth time in just six days. Petrol price was hiked by 50 paise a litre while the price of diesel was increased by 55 paise.