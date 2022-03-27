Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking: Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days

Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

    Fuel prices hiked again, fifth time in six days

    State-owned oil firms increased the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday, the fifth time in just six days. Petrol price was hiked by 50 paise a litre while the price of diesel was increased by 55 paise.

