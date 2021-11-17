Breaking news: Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor category'
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 06:49 AM
Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor category'
-
Wed, 17 Nov 2021 06:29 AM
Bihar to take action against employees violating liquor ban
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed state officials to take strict action against the government employees caught in an instance related to violation of liquor ban, Chaitanya Prasad, additional chief Secretary (Home), told news agency ANI.
The above direction comes after a high-level meeting on liquor prohibition was chaired by chief minister Kumar on Tuesday.
"He has given instructions to identify and take action against the personnel of police stations that haven't taken any action regarding the liquor ban," Prasad said.